Officials breaks ground on Sharyland Business Park project

Hidalgo County officials held a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday for a new, 175-acre industrial park near the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission.

The Sharyland Business Park will cost more than $3.7 million to build. Crews are developing the property near the southwest corner of Old Military Highway at Anzalduas Highway.

The project will include new housing, commercial and retail property and hike and bike trails.

"The city of Mission is going to get golden opportunities for jobs, retail,” said Mission Mayor Dr. Armando O’Caña. “Besides retail, we're also going to develop a tax base for us second to none.”

The U.S. Economic Development Corporation contributed a $3 million grant.

The property is expected to be developed by October.