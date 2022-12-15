Officials concerned over new truck inspection policy

Local and state officials, including Texas State Representative Terry Canales, are worried about the enhanced cargo inspections that are going to be happening at the border.

The Texas Department of Public Safety recently announced that they are going to start doing the inspections at random.

Officials are worried because last April, Gov. Greg Abbot ordered a similar move, and that resulted in long wait-times at the bridge, and billions in lost revenue.

"It's misleading, it's disingenuous," Canales said. "It's going to hurt not only Texas, but it's going to hurt the United States."