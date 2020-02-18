Officials encourage Willacy County residents to vote due to low turnout history

RAYMONDVILLE – Early voting is underway for the Texas primary election. An area where people historically have not been taking advantage of voting is Willacy County.

Data reveals, in the last election, Willacy County had the lowest voter turnout in the Rio Grande Valley.

In the primary election, political parties make a difference in what they can vote for. On the Democratic ballot, voters will see six sheriff candidates.

However, on the Republican ballot, no one is listed, since no one is running in the Republican Party, meaning Republican voters cannot vote for a sheriff candidate.

Election Administrator Christina Rodriguez thinks this year’s voter turnout may be different.

Watch the video above for the full story.

