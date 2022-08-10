Officials: Rio Hondo ISD employee accused of stealing district-owned backhoe valued at $40,000

Photo credit: MGN Online

A Rio Hondo Independent School District employee accused of stealing a district-owned backhoe has been arrested, Interim Superintendent Raul J. Treviño said in a news release Wednesday.

Officials say the employee, who was not identified in the news release, was arrested Tuesday and taken to the Cameron County jail in Olmito.

The theft of the Caterpillar backhoe, valued at $40,000, was first reported to Rio Hondo ISD police on Thursday, July 21.

District police say further arrests are pending.

"The public can be assured that school district officials and the Rio Hondo ISD Police Department will continue to thoroughly investigate the theft of the backhoe and bring those responsible to justice,” Trevino said in a statement.