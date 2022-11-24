Officials stress importance of having a smoke detector during Thanksgiving cooking

After two deadly fires in the Valley this week, firefighters are stressing the importance of smoke detectors.

Edinburg Fire Marshal Omar Garza said knows how important they can be.

“We've been to a number of fires where people have told us, 'you know, if it wasn't for that smoke detector, I probably wouldn't have woken up,’” Garza said.

George Sandoval, the manager at Ted's Borderland Hardware store in Weslaco, says he recommends having one smoke alarm per bedroom and in the hallway of a home.

On Thanksgiving, firefighters respond to three times the daily average of home cooking fires.

If you live within Edinburg city limits, you call the fire department at 956-383-7691 to request a smoke detector be installed at your home for free.

