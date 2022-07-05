Officials urging safety after woman drowns at South Padre Island

A woman drowned at South Padre Island Saturday afternoon, according to the Cameron County Beach Patrol.

Authorities say the woman, identified as 37-year-old Neeshay Joy Jones, drowned about 2.5 miles north of Cameron County beach access No. 5.

The Cameron County Beach Patrol chief said Jones and a child were in the water.

Bystanders were able to rescue the child but Jones had to be airlifted to Valley Baptist in Harlingen, where she was pronounced dead.

So far this year, the county has had two drownings, according to the Cameron County Beach Patrol. On average, they see about four drownings a year and most happen at the north side of the island.

The incident happened outside city jurisdiction in the county.

South Padre Island Fire Department ocean rescue Lt. Pedro Casillas shared the following tips to stay safe in the water if you come to the beach: