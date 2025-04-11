Officials warn Valley flood victims of insurance scams

Rio Grande Valley families continue to look for relief following the historic rainfall more than two weeks ago.

But local agencies, like the Better Business Bureau, want everyone to be careful where they're getting help from.

Homeowners are in those next steps in recovery, trying to repair the damaged caused by the storm.

According to the Federal Communications Commission, within the first month that follows any natural disaster, 30 percent of people who have been displaced from their homes are approached by scammers.

That's why BBB South Texas Senior Director Sandra Morin says it's important to always check references on their long list of accredited businesses before giving out any information.

"Unfortunately, it is very common. We do have a lot of people complaining, we do have a lot of people calling and checking in on contractors and insurance companies before doing repairs, which is good. That is what you should be doing," Morin said.

Officials with the BBB say there are many different ways scammers can try taking advantage of you.

"Unfortunately, there can be a lot of scammers, there can be scammers trying to get a hold of you by text, by email, by phone calls. You have your people that go and knock on your door, and you need to be very careful of what you do when you get those solicitations," Morin said.

The Better Business Bureau says if you have a bad feeling about a business offer, then take the extra time to call them to make sure they are legit.

For more resources on what steps not to take when recovering from the storms, click here.