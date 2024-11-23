Officials work to develop system to measure water sent from Mexico

State water officials are trying to come up with a better way to measure water in the Rio Grande.

Mexico is offering 120,000 acre feet due to summer rain filling their reservoirs in Nuevo Leon.

The problem is Mexico will not release the water into the Rio Grande, south of our reservoirs to be stored

If the water is accepted, it will repay some of the debt Mexico owes, but as of now it can't add up how much water they will send.

The TCEQ says they are working on the issue.