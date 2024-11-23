Officials work to develop system to measure water sent from Mexico
State water officials are trying to come up with a better way to measure water in the Rio Grande.
Mexico is offering 120,000 acre feet due to summer rain filling their reservoirs in Nuevo Leon.
The problem is Mexico will not release the water into the Rio Grande, south of our reservoirs to be stored
If the water is accepted, it will repay some of the debt Mexico owes, but as of now it can't add up how much water they will send.
The TCEQ says they are working on the issue.
More News
News Video
-
Officials work to develop system to measure water sent from Mexico
-
McAllen police search for missing elderly man
-
Harlingen CISD interim superintendent receiving monthly stipend
-
La Joya ISD looking to consolidate specialty schools into one campus
-
City of Mission gives away turkeys to families in need