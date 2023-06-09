x

Old Greyhound Stadium deemed ‘unsafe’, San Benito CISD says

By: Christian von Preysing

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the immediate closure of their old Greyhound Stadium.

The Friday announcement said the stadium — located at the corner of North Bonham and East Hicks streets — is closed until further notice.

“It has been declared an unsafe zone while the structural integrity of the stadium and certain structural components are thoroughly inspected,” the district said in a social media post.

No trespassing signs have been put up around the stadium.

