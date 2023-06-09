Old Greyhound Stadium deemed ‘unsafe’, San Benito CISD says

The San Benito Consolidated Independent School District announced the immediate closure of their old Greyhound Stadium.

The Friday announcement said the stadium — located at the corner of North Bonham and East Hicks streets — is closed until further notice.

“It has been declared an unsafe zone while the structural integrity of the stadium and certain structural components are thoroughly inspected,” the district said in a social media post.

No trespassing signs have been put up around the stadium.

