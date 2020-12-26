On Christmas, family remembers lives lost to COVID-19

When pastor Daniel Caballero and his family gathered to celebrate Christmas, they paused to mourn four lives lost COVID-19 — including his beloved wife, Sara.

Sara, her sister and two brothers died as a result of the virus.

Her family celebrated Christmas on Friday, gathering to share memories of Sara, a 68-year-old pastor known for her positive attitude and caring personality.

"She gave us a lot to think about and she taught us a lot," said her daughter, Keila. "And the one thing was — was love."

Watch the video for the full story.