On-duty deputy killed in 2-car crash, 1 in serious condition

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - Officials say a Texas sheriff’s deputy has died in a two-car crash that left another person in a serious condition. The Travis County Sheriff's Office says Sr. Deputy Christopher Korzilius died Wednesday morning while on duty after his unmarked Ford Escape traveling eastbound on FM 2244 collided with an Infiniti heading in the opposite direction. Medics say Korzilius’ car rolled off the road and landed on its roof. He died at the scene. The other person involved in the crash is hospitalized with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Korzilius was assigned to TCSO’s VICE unit at the time of the crash. Officials are investigating the crash. Funeral arrangements are pending.

