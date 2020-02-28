On the Diamond: February 27th
WESLACO - Valley high school baseball teams are on the diamond this week for tournament play.
CHANNEL 5's Joel Villanueva has highlights from the McAllen ISD Tourney where Pioneer and McHi were among Thursday's winners.
More News
News Video
-
Cameron County DA requests new execution date for convicted murderer
-
Dry conditions likely factor in 3 brush fires in Hidalgo County
-
Jury hears testimony from survivor in deadly Edinburg crash
-
Mission 15-year-old wins 2nd place in national braille competition
-
Advocates question speedy process of new immigration policy along border