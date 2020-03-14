x

On The Pitch: March 13th

Friday, March 13 2020

SHARYLAND - Sharyland and PSJA Memorial on the pitch for the district 31-5A final regular season game.

Lady Rattlers come out on top, 2-0, claiming the district title.

Check out the highlights.

