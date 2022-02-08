One arrested in connection with assault investigation in McAllen

UPDATE: A person of interest was arrested in connection to an assault investigation on the McAllen Hike and Bike trail, according to McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales.

McAllen police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in an assault investigation.

Police say on Feb. 2 at about 8:30 a.m., a person reported "she was running in the area of the 400 block of N. 2nd street and a male on a bike attempted to grab her," according to a news release from the McAllen Police Department.

When officers arrived, the person reported that a man on a bike approached her from behind and assaulted her.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in the case. He's described as a Hispanic man in his 20s with medium complexion and black hair.

Anyone with information about the person of interest's identity is asked to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.