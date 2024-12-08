One dead in wrong-way expressway crash in Pharr
One person is dead and another was hospitalized early Sunday morning following a wrong-way crash on the expressway, according to the Pharr Fire Department.
Pharr firefighters responded to a two vehicle crash on the expressway near the Jackson Road exit in Pharr Sunday at around 5:40 a.m., according to Pharr Fire Chief Pilar Rodriguez.
One person was dead at the scene and the other was hospitalized, Rodriguez said. The condition of the hospitalized individual wasn't immediately provided.
According to Rodriguez, a vehicle was traveling westbound on the eastbound lanes of the expressway when it collided with another vehicle.
Police have the highway in the area blocked off as they reconstruct the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
