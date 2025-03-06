One home destroyed, another heavily damaged in Edinburg house fire

One Edinburg firefighter was briefly hospitalized after two homes caught on fire Thursday.

One of the homes was declared a total loss while the other sustained significant damage, according to Roxanne Lerma, a spokesperson for the city of Edinburg.

Firefighters responded to the 500 block of Melody Lane Thursday afternoon where they found a home fully engulfed in flames. Winds of up to 35 miles per hour caused the fire to spread to a second home, Lerma said.

The fire was put out at around 4 p.m.

One Edinburg firefighter sustained light burns to his arm while battling the fire and was transported to the hospital as a precaution, where he is in stable condition.

Pharr and San Juan firefighters also responded to the fire. The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office will investigate the cause of the fire.