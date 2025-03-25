One person hospitalized after Edcouch fire destroys home
One person was hospitalized after a fire destroyed a home on Sunday, according to the Edcouch Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to the house fire Sunday at around 8:50 a.m. on Victoria Street in Edcouch.
“One of the sons was able to wake up the rest of the family, and they were able to escape the fire,” Edcouch Fire Chief Victor Nieves Jr. said. “I believe if they had a smoke alarm, they would be able to escape a lot faster and call us, limiting the amount of property damage.”
The hospitalized family member is expected to be OK.
The Hidalgo County Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the fire. Officials said they believe the fire started in the living room.
