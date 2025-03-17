One person hospitalized following chemical spill in McAllen
One person was hospitalized Monday following a chemical spill, according to McAllen Fire Chief Juan Gloria.
The spill was reported Monday at around 6 a.m. in the 400 block of West Military Highway.
According to Gloria, a produce cold storage facility had an ammonia leak on the roof. The facility was evacuated.
One person was transported to the hospital from the scene, Gloria said. Channel 5 News learned the individual is expected to be OK.
The chemical release was cleared by Monday at 9 a.m., according to a news release from the city of McAllen. The spill caused temporary road closures between International Parkway and Ware Road.
The cause of the leak remains under investigation.
