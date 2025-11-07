One person in critical condition following major crash near Starr-Hidalgo County line
One person is in critical condition and another remains hospitalized following a major crash on U.S. 83 near the Starr-Hidalgo County line, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Mario Hernandez.
Hernandez said three people were taken to a McAllen hospital as a result of the crash. A female driver has since been released. A female passenger remains in critical condition, and a male driver also remains hospitalized; his condition is unknown.
Traffic was backed up for about two miles due to the crash, according to the Hernandez. The road has since reopened.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
