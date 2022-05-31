One person sent to hospital for evaluation following cement truck rollover in Edinburg, officials say
One person has been sent to the hospital for evaluation after a cement truck rolled over in Edinburg Tuesday morning, according to city officials.
The crash happened near the intersection of Friday St. and Trenton Road.
Officials say the road is closed through East Lopez and Trenton as officials work to clear the area.
