One person sent to hospital for evaluation following cement truck rollover in Edinburg, officials say

4 hours 1 minute 26 seconds ago Tuesday, May 31 2022 May 31, 2022 May 31, 2022 11:26 AM May 31, 2022 in News - Local

One person has been sent to the hospital for evaluation after a cement truck rolled over in Edinburg Tuesday morning, according to city officials. 

The crash happened near the intersection of Friday St. and Trenton Road. 

Officials say the road is closed through East Lopez and Trenton as officials work to clear the area. 

