Only on 5: Emergency training held for South Texas providers

During the hot summer months is when rural Emergency Medical Service providers see a lot of calls and have to cover long distances to provide care.

There are thousands of square miles that emergency medical providers have to cover to serve people across South Texas. The EMS training was held at the Wyatt Ranches Tasajillo Division, outside Hebbronville.

At least 25 providers from several South Texas counties participated in the training.

"I'm so impressed. I'm so impressed with these crews and their abilities," University of Texas Health Dr. Gowri Stevens said.

They're training with realistic dummies that are computer controlled. Their symptoms change, variables are introduced, and providers have to figure out what's wrong.

The training includes simulations of road injuries, babies that need care and breathing problems. Doctors from UT Health in Houston were flown in to teach.

This way of training is an incredible way of making it feel real, but it actually has low stakes.

In many parts of South Texas, it can take more than an hour to get to a hospital. Lots of times, the hospital actually is the ambulance.

Inside the 'Simbulance,' they have a dummy that needs care before it can get to a hospital. Providers are asking it questions as they treat.

The mannequins are able to talk back to the responders, telling them about what they're feeling and experiencing. A large part of this skill includes asking the patients the right questions.

"You can make mistakes here and learn, versus making mistakes out there in the real world," Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said.

In 2017, his office added six tactical medics to serve medical needs across the county; they plan to add two more.

Investigator Andrea Lopez is one of them.

"I experience strokes and a lot of heart attacks in the middle of the night, especially in the rural area, and it usually takes EMS 30 to 40 minutes to get there. So whatever we're able to apply there at that time is what's going to help that patient," Lopez said.

Those common issues include diabetic emergencies, heat stroke and cardiac arrest.

This partnership between UT Health and Wyatt Ranches brings this ambulance, dummies and doctors to South Texas to make this training available to providers in the rural part of Texas.

Watch the video above for the full story.