Opening of new McAllen art space will spotlight Valley artists
A new art space is opening up in McAllen on Friday to showcase the work of local artists.
Run Pony Run, located at 212 N. Main Street, is being spearheaded by multi-talented artist Zachary James.
“It's important that we have mediums to express ourselves and build community,” James said. “What the arts do best is build empathy."
James said he wants to give artists in the Rio Grande Valley an avenue to express themselves.
“It's a film-production house, a record label and an art space,” James said. “I had the gift of this beautiful space that had never been used… my dream was to turn it into a gallery."
James is a Grammy-award winning artist. He moved to the Valley from New York to live with his fiancée.
“[It’s] such a vibrant community filled with so many amazing, people, warm friendly people and great artists,” James said. “I wanted to do something different."
Through Run Pony Run, James hopes this new art space will help put a spotlight on Valley artists.
As part of the free art event, 13 artists will showcase their work.
The event is set for Friday, Feb. 6, 2025. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Watch the video above for the full story.
