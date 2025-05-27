Operation Border Health offering free services for Valley residents

Texas Health and Human Services is working to keep Texans healthy.

This summer, Operation Border Health will be back in the Rio Grande Valley offering free medical, dental and vision services.

DSHS Public Health Region 11 Information Specialist Carlos Centeno speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the services they will be providing across the Valley.

Operation Border Health is scheduled for July 21 through July 25. For more information, click here.