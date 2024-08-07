x

Operation Christmas RGV to help 150 students through back to school drive

21 hours 54 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, August 06 2024 Aug 6, 2024 August 06, 2024 10:53 PM August 06, 2024 in News - Local

Operation Christmas RGV is planning to help 150 students head back to school with the supplies they need. 

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the non-profit organization will host a back to school drive at the Alamo Youth Center — located at 501 N. 13th Street – starting at 6 p.m.

H-E-B and other partners donated school supply kits for 150 children.

Free haircuts and health screenings will also be provided at the event. 

