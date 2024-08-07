Operation Christmas RGV to help 150 students through back to school drive

Operation Christmas RGV is planning to help 150 students head back to school with the supplies they need.

On Saturday, Aug. 18, the non-profit organization will host a back to school drive at the Alamo Youth Center — located at 501 N. 13th Street – starting at 6 p.m.

H-E-B and other partners donated school supply kits for 150 children.

Free haircuts and health screenings will also be provided at the event.