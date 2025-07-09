Organization asking for volunteers in Kerr County flood relief efforts

Rio Grande Valley residents can sign up to become Shelter Heroes and help support families affected by the recent flooding in Kerr County.

This effort is in partnership with the American Red Cross and Just Serve South Texas. Volunteers can sign up to assist with shelter operations and disaster relief.

Volunteers must complete required training online. Travel assistance, including airfare, hotel accommodations, and meals are available for those who qualify, and you will receive $35 a day for meals

Volunteer responsibilities include assisting with shelter setup and breakdown, provide support in dormitory areas, help with meal distribution and general feeding support, distribute supplies and comfort items to shelter residents, offer emotional support and compassionate care to those affected by disaster, communicate effectively with shelter staff, volunteers, and clients, maintain cleanliness and safety within shelter areas and support short-term relief operations as needed during deployment.

To sign up and become a volunteer, click here.

Channel 5 News is collecting monetary donations for the victims of the floods in Kerr County. To donate to the KRGV Cares Kerr County Flood Relief Fund, click here.