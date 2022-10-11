Organization holding voter registration events at UTRGV campuses

A local organization is helping people register to vote for the November elections.

So far, Texas Turnout has helped register more than 1,700 people by heading to high school campuses, colleges and other events in the community.

"To register to vote, all you will need is the last four digits of your social security number or your driver’s license number," said Texas Turnout campaign manager Roseangela Hartford. "You'll need to know your updated address where you receive your mail. That's going to be important."

The address is important because that is where you will receive your updated voter ID card through the mail.

Texas Turnout is holding a registration event at the UTRGV campuses in Edinburg and Brownsville from noon to 2 p.m.