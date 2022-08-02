Organization that helps adults with special needs opens new facility in Brownsville

An organization aimed at helping young adults with disabilities and special needs celebrated its brand new facility on Monday.

Big Heroes' new location is at 5552 Dockberry Road. The organization helps get young adults jobs after high school. The program also provides them with independent living skills and serves as a place to offer support, a sense of belonging and purpose.

“I’m blessed to have people that care about me and people that support me," said student Nicholas Villareal.

“I’m very proud for Nick," said parent Joaquin Villareal. "He’s come a long way. And I can see him being fully independent. Hopefully driving to and from his jobs and just taking care of himself.”

The organization plans to continue expanding on the services they have. They do have a waiting list, but if you are looking to become a member you can reach out to them to find out about their admission process.

For more information, visit https://www.Bigherotx.Org

Correction: The new location is at 5552 Dockberry Road, not Boca Chica Boulevard.