Organization that helps adults with special needs opens new facility in Brownsville
An organization aimed at helping young adults with disabilities and special needs celebrated its brand new facility on Monday.
Big Heroes' new location is at 5552 Dockberry Road. The organization helps get young adults jobs after high school. The program also provides them with independent living skills and serves as a place to offer support, a sense of belonging and purpose.
“I’m blessed to have people that care about me and people that support me," said student Nicholas Villareal.
Correction: The new location is at 5552 Dockberry Road, not Boca Chica Boulevard.
More News
News Video
-
Hidalgo County COVID-19 report: Aug. 2, 2022
-
Organization aimed at helping adults with special needs opens new facility in...
-
PSJA North Alum a seasonal athletic trainer for the Dallas Cowboys
-
H-E-B recalls Creamy Creations Light Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream due to...
-
Deadly shooting under investigation in McAllen