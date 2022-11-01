Organizations offering free rides to polling sites

For many Valley voters, getting to the polls isn't that easy.

To ensure a lack of a vehicle isn't keeping people from voting, two organizations, Rideshare 2 Vote and Texas Turnout, are collaborating to give Valley residents a free ride to the polls.

Voters can go online to either organization and fill in their information. Once that's filled out, a volunteer will be assigned to pick them up.

"It is a little bit on the 50's and up that need it, but even some of the younger people who are sharing vehicles, so it's definitely a mix just because it depends on circumstances," said Clarissa Marquez, a community field organizer with Texas Turnout.

Voters can also call 888-858-3421 if they need a ride.

Visit https://rideshare2voteaware.org/ or https://texasturnout.org/voting-resources/ for more information.