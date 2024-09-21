Original Dora the Explorer voice actress makes comeback on show renewal

Dora the Explorer is making a comeback to a newer generation.

Kathleen Herles voiced Dora in the original show and has now returned for the renewal, voicing Dora's mother.

Channel 5 News' Gloria Walker spoke with Herles on what it's like coming full circle and what viewers can expect in season 2 of the show.

The revamped Dora the Explorer show is available to watch on Paramount+, Nickelodeon or Nick Jr. channels.