‘Our team is rallying:’ Slain St. Joseph Academy, Santa Rosa football players to be honored at Friday’s game

Two football players from two different high schools will be honored on Friday night as their teams face off against each other on the field.

Friday’s game will be the first for St. Joseph Academy after the team lost 17-year-old Anuar Jobi, who died in a car accident that injured three other teammates on Aug. 26.

St. Joseph Academy Athletic Director Tino Villareal says it's been a difficult week for their team

“He just loved everyone, he had the biggest, brightest smile,” Villarreal said. “It's someone that we've truly been missing, and it's been very hard for our team to deal with this."

All the players for St. Joseph plan to wear a number 10 decal on their helmet for the rest of the season.

The entire 90 minutes of the pre-game they will also have the number 10 on the scoreboard along with the number 68

“It's gonna be one of those high emotion type of games, we understand what they're going through and we're praying for them,” Santa Rosa ISD Athletic Director Joe Marichalar said.

The number 68 pays tribute to Arturo Sauceda, a Santa Rosa ISD student who was killed in a July 22 domestic violence shooting.

Marichalar says it's been a challenge for the Santa Rosa Warriors with the start of the football season.

“Our team is rallying... and they want to create a great season to honor Art,” Marichalar said. “Arturo was a very committed to the team, committed to having a successful season. He was working very hard. [To not] see him finish the product, it's very, very sad."

The showdown between the St. Joseph Bloodhounds and the Santa Rosa Warriors will have both teams exchanging wreaths mid-field. They will also go on the field with 10 players to honor both players.

“They're gonna have 10 players, leaving Sauceda's spot open and us having 10 players leaving Jobi's spot, and we'll decline the delay of game,” Villarreal said.

Both teams will continue to honor the players for the rest of the season

“We're going to do everything that we possibly can to keep his memory alive, and that's by giving him a great season and trying to accomplish things that he would have enjoyed,” Marichalar said.

