Over $1M in Heroin Seized at Pharr International Bridge
PHARR – More than $1 million worth of alleged heroin was seized by Customs and Border Protection over the weekend.
The agency says a 2015 silver Toyota Corolla was sent to secondary inspection at the Pharr International Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 25.
With the help of a K-9, they discovered 29 packages of heroin concealed within the vehicle.
The drugs and vehicle were seized.
The driver, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested.
