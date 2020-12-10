Over $1M in Heroin Seized at Pharr International Bridge

PHARR – More than $1 million worth of alleged heroin was seized by Customs and Border Protection over the weekend.

The agency says a 2015 silver Toyota Corolla was sent to secondary inspection at the Pharr International Bridge on Saturday, Aug. 25.

With the help of a K-9, they discovered 29 packages of heroin concealed within the vehicle.

The drugs and vehicle were seized.

The driver, a 38-year-old Mexican citizen, was arrested.