Over 130 migrants flown back to Colombia from Harlingen
More than 130 Colombians were sent back to their home country Wednesday morning from the Valley International Airport in Harlingen.
Some of the migrants were arrested at the border.
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement conducts the repatriation flights as part of the agency’s ongoing immigration enforcement process, according to a news release.
Single adults and families were on the flights.
