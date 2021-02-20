Over 800 seniors and adult daycare employees vaccinated against COVID-19 in Pharr

More than 800 senior residents receive their first round of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at an exclusive vaccination clinic in Pharr on Friday.

Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine doses arrived in Hidalgo County earlier this week, just before a majority of the Valley lost power.

The doses went from storage to the arms of some of the most vulnerable. Seniors and employees from 16 different adult day care facilities arrived at the Pharr Event Center at 7 a.m. to receive their shots.

"We can't control the supply but we can control who gets it," Hidalgo County Precinct 2 Commissioner Eddie Cantu said.

City of Pharr Mayor Ambrosio Hernandez said he plans to continue the partnership with the county for future vaccine clinics similar to Friday's.

For more information on how you can sign up for future home-bound vaccination services call the city of Pharr at (956) 402-4311