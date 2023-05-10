x

Overnight storm leaves severe damage in South Padre Island

3 hours 26 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, May 09 2023 May 9, 2023 May 09, 2023 11:52 PM May 09, 2023 in News - Local
By: Stefany Rosales

Monday night’s strong winds caused a lot of destruction in South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

The storm swept through the cities as many people slept.

A condominium complex off of Laguna Boulevard was covered in debris, and trailers were blown over by the winds at another part of the island.

Residents say it’s a miracle no one was hurt, and they’re working to pick up the debris.

Watch the video above for the full story. 

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days