Overnight storm leaves severe damage in South Padre Island

Monday night’s strong winds caused a lot of destruction in South Padre Island and Port Isabel.

The storm swept through the cities as many people slept.

A condominium complex off of Laguna Boulevard was covered in debris, and trailers were blown over by the winds at another part of the island.

Residents say it’s a miracle no one was hurt, and they’re working to pick up the debris.

