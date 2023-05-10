Overnight storm leaves severe damage in South Padre Island
Monday night’s strong winds caused a lot of destruction in South Padre Island and Port Isabel.
The storm swept through the cities as many people slept.
A condominium complex off of Laguna Boulevard was covered in debris, and trailers were blown over by the winds at another part of the island.
Residents say it’s a miracle no one was hurt, and they’re working to pick up the debris.
Watch the video above for the full story.
