Packet/meal pickup strategy to improve, Brownsville ISD superintendent says

BROWNSVILLE – In Cameron County, school staff hand out lesson packets along with meals.

Brownsville Independent School District parents spent up to two hours waiting in line this week for their children's homework packets. At Hanna High School, the lines wrapped in both directions on Price Road spanning almost a mile.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Rene Gutierrez explained that this is a new process not just for him, but educators nationwide. He feels lucky to have people supporting his district and more importantly, his students.

