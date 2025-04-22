Paisas gang member arrested in McAllen after attempting to illegally re-enter U.S.
U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a documented Paisas gang member in McAllen on April 17.
Border Patrol said agents apprehended Arnoldo Mendoza-Pacheco as he was attempting to illegally re-enter the United States by rafting across the Rio Grande.
Mendoza-Pacheco has an extensive criminal history including evading arrest, burglary, vehicle theft and drug paraphernalia possession, according to Border Patrol. He now faces a charge of illegal re-entry.
More News
News Video
-
Paisas gang member arrested in McAllen after attempting to illegally re-enter U.S.
-
CBP seizes more than $800,000 in cocaine at Hidalgo International Bridge
-
Community clean up event set for Saturday in Edinburg
-
South Texas Comic-Con set for this weekend
-
Made in the 956: Influencer veteran showcases life in the Army
Sports Video
-
UTRGV shortstop Isaac Lopez named to Brooks Wallace Award watch list
-
UTRGV baseball sits third in Southland Conference standings with six games left
-
UTRGV holds annual 'V Awards' for athletic programs
-
McAllen Girls Track and Field Team Regional Champs for second consecutive year
-
UTRGV football adds Langston to 2025 schedule