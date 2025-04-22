Paisas gang member arrested in McAllen after attempting to illegally re-enter U.S.

U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a documented Paisas gang member in McAllen on April 17.

Border Patrol said agents apprehended Arnoldo Mendoza-Pacheco as he was attempting to illegally re-enter the United States by rafting across the Rio Grande.

Mendoza-Pacheco has an extensive criminal history including evading arrest, burglary, vehicle theft and drug paraphernalia possession, according to Border Patrol. He now faces a charge of illegal re-entry.