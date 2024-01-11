x

Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations ahead of cold front

1 hour 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, January 11 2024 Jan 11, 2024 January 11, 2024 12:42 PM January 11, 2024 in News - Local

The Palm Valley Animal Society if asking for donations to help keep their animals warm ahead of the upcoming cold weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday. PVAS is asking for supplies such as self-warming mats, tarps, heaters and propane tanks.

The shelter is also asking for fosters, so their animals can have a warm place to stay during the cold weather.

Anyone interested in fostering or wanting to drop off donations can visit their location on Trenton Road. PVAS will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

