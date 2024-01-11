Palm Valley Animal Society asking for donations ahead of cold front

The Palm Valley Animal Society if asking for donations to help keep their animals warm ahead of the upcoming cold weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop on Monday. PVAS is asking for supplies such as self-warming mats, tarps, heaters and propane tanks.

The shelter is also asking for fosters, so their animals can have a warm place to stay during the cold weather.

Anyone interested in fostering or wanting to drop off donations can visit their location on Trenton Road. PVAS will be open from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.