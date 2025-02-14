Palm Valley Animal Society closing Trenton facility in Edinburg

A long-standing animal shelter in Edinburg is set to close.

Palm Valley Animal Society is saying goodbye to their Trenton facility. They say this building is just too old and outdated for their needs.

With the move from this location, PVAS is now looking to grow operations at their other newer building.

The building on Trenton Road was built in the 50s, while the Laurie P. Andrews Center on Highway 281 was only built about 10 years ago.

PVAS Executive Director Suzette Cruz said when they first started looking at improving their facilities, they wanted to keep the Trenton location around. But Cruz says they've decided to focus on expanding the Andrews Center and move all operations there.

"It was going to be tens of millions of dollars to expand just because the buildings there, we weren't going to be able to remodel, we would have to rebuild and start from scratch," Cruz said.

Cruz says they hope to start the project next year. She said the entire project will cost approximately $6 million.

PVAS is paying $3 million and has asked McAllen, Edinburg and Hidalgo County to help them cover the rest of the cost. The city of McAllen has already promised to pay $1.2 million.

