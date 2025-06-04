Palm Valley Animal Society in urgent need of fosters, adopters
Palm Valley Animal Society has sent out an urgent call for help.
The animal shelter is hoping to find homes for nearly two dozen dogs by the end of the week.
PVAS officials say more than 20 dogs have been at their shelter for more than 100 days. Just a few of them have been adopted or fostered.
The shelter wants to clear up space by Sunday.
PVAS has two locations in Edinburg and they both open their doors every day at noon.
For more information on the dogs at-risk, click here.
More News
News Video
-
Palm Valley Animal Society in urgent need of fosters, adopters
-
McAllen ISD 1st grader becomes published writer
-
Cold storage warehouse coming soon to Pharr
-
SpaceX debris continues to wash up on Mexican beach during sea turtle...
-
Valley dealerships prepare to replace paper license plates in accordance with new...
Sports Video
-
Hidalgo soccer players sign to Richard J. Daley College
-
Julian Champagnie hosting basketball skills clinic at Los Fresnos United School on...
-
Vipers announce priority home dates for 2025-26 season
-
UTRGV hosting football camps this June
-
Three time NBA Champ and Former Spur Danny Green back in the...