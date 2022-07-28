Palm Valley Animal Society reports “critically low” shelter space

Palm Valley Animal Society is caring for more than 1,400 animals, creating what they’re describing as “critically low” shelter space.

A lot of the animals are pets that were surrendered by owners due to the cost of veterinary care or because owners are moving to a different city.

PVAS Director of Operations Faith Wright said many people don’t consider the cost of long term pet care. Because of this, the shelter started a new initiative called “Find Help.”

"It's on our website… so you can go there and it tells you where some low cost medical expenses can be covered,” Wright said. “There are grants out there, a lot of opportunities can be found if you just kind of do some of the leg work."

Some animals will be transported to other shelters starting Thursday.