Palm Valley Animal Society requesting supplies, fosters ahead of cold front

Ahead of a cold front that’s expected to arrive in the Rio Grande Valley on Monday, the Palm Valley Animal Society is reminding the public that dogs are also affected by the cold.

The Edinburg-based shelter is asking for donations of blankets, tarps, propane tanks, heaters and extension cords to protect hundreds of dogs they house from the cold.

“There's about 400 housed outside, so it's very important that we keep them warm during these cold temperatures that are approaching us,” PVAS spokeswoman Adriana Gonzales.

A cold front that’s forecasted to arrive on Monday, Oct. 30 will plunge temperatures in the 50s through Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Those donating the requested items can drop them off at the shelter’s Trenton location at 2501 W. Trenton Rd. in Edinburg.

Gonzales said the shelter is also asking for fosters.

More information on the PVAS foster program is available online.