Palmhurst sets date for special mayoral election
A special election is set for Wednesday, Aug. 10 to select a new mayor for the city of Palmhurst.
The incumbent - the late Mayor Ramiro Rodriguez - won the mayoral election last month.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Palmhurst moving toward special election
Rodriguez died less than a month before Election Day, and there was not enough time to remove his name from the ballot.
Candidate applications can be filed through Thursday, June 16.
