Palmview designing drainage project for annexed areas

After heavy and constant rainfall from Tropical Storm Alberto, people who live on Tulipan Street in Palmview say standing pools of water are a normal occurrence.

Residents say flooding is common on Azucena, Claveles and Magnolia streets. All four cul-de-sacs are part of the Riverside Estates subdivision the city annexed over 10 years ago.

“We are used to it at this point, but the city does come and takes out the water every time it rains,” Palmview resident Jorge Narvaez said.

Palmview city leaders say the entire subdivision does not have a drainage system. They are working on trying to find a solution by adding in some drains at the end of the cul-de-sac.

The Texas General Land Office awarded the city a grant of more than $540,000 to work on the project.

Channel 5 News asked Palmview City Manager Michael Leo why the project has taken so long to start.

“The lead on this is the Texas General Land Office, we are on their schedule and at their pace. We are in the design phase and the engineer is finalizing designs,” Leo said.

Once approval is given by the GLO, the city plans to move forward with construction estimated to start by the end of 2024.

EDITOR'S NOTE: After this story initially aired on Thursday, June 20, the Texas General Land Office responded to a request for comment and said both drainage projects in Palmview are progressing timely according to the city's schedule and the most recent monthly reports.

The city of Palmview is currently in the design phase for both projects. The GLO does not approve the design plan. The GLO said the regulations the city must follow are federally imposed, and the GLO's goal is to assist city leaders with navigating federal bureaucracy and put the funding to work as quickly as possible for the benefit of Palmview residents.