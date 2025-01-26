Palmview police investigate shooting that left one person dead
Palmview police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another in serious condition, according to city of Palmview spokesperson Irma Garza.
Garza said police responded to a disturbance call on the 1600 block of Cyndy Avenue at around 12:30 p.m. Sunday.
According to Garza, when officers arrived, they found two people had been shot. One person was dead, and the second was taken to a local hospital.
The case remains under investigation.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
