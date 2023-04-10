x

Palmview police investigating murder-suicide

Monday, April 10 2023

The Palmview Police Department is investigating two deaths that appear to be a murder-suicide, a city spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.

A city spokesperson said Monday police are investigating a murder-suicide at the La Popular Home Center on the 2400 block of Palm Vista Drive, but declined to provide further details. 

Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.

