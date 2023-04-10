Palmview police investigating murder-suicide
The Palmview Police Department is investigating two deaths that appear to be a murder-suicide, a city spokesperson confirmed to Channel 5 News.
A city spokesperson said Monday police are investigating a murder-suicide at the La Popular Home Center on the 2400 block of Palm Vista Drive, but declined to provide further details.
Channel 5 News has a crew at the scene. Check back for updates.
