Palmview sisters go viral over haircut gone wrong

Three sisters in Palmview have gone viral online after one of them decided to try to be an at-home hair stylist.

"I'm like, please be careful, don't do nothing crazy," Valentina Zamarripa said.

That's what the 15-year-old made her younger sister, Khaleesi, promise her before handing her a pair of scissors that would catapult them to internet fame.

The Zamarripa family of seven live in Palmview and last week they had just gotten home from a dinner celebration for their mom.

While they were getting ready for bed, Valentina was recording a video. Just then, Camelia asked Khaleesi for a favor, a set of bangs.

"She's like, 'yeah I'm serious, can you cut my hair?' and I was like, 'okay but you better not move'," Khaleesi said. "She kept on moving, so that's when I cut the wrong spot, and she just went in the room and started screaming."

Fearing a bad picture day and punishment from mom, Camelia ran to the person she knew would have her back; and she did. Big sis searched how to cut your own bangs, and was able to fix the otherwise messy cut.

