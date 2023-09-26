Palmview sisters go viral over haircut gone wrong
Three sisters in Palmview have gone viral online after one of them decided to try to be an at-home hair stylist.
"I'm like, please be careful, don't do nothing crazy," Valentina Zamarripa said.
That's what the 15-year-old made her younger sister, Khaleesi, promise her before handing her a pair of scissors that would catapult them to internet fame.
The Zamarripa family of seven live in Palmview and last week they had just gotten home from a dinner celebration for their mom.
While they were getting ready for bed, Valentina was recording a video. Just then, Camelia asked Khaleesi for a favor, a set of bangs.
"She's like, 'yeah I'm serious, can you cut my hair?' and I was like, 'okay but you better not move'," Khaleesi said. "She kept on moving, so that's when I cut the wrong spot, and she just went in the room and started screaming."
Fearing a bad picture day and punishment from mom, Camelia ran to the person she knew would have her back; and she did. Big sis searched how to cut your own bangs, and was able to fix the otherwise messy cut.
Watch the video above for the full story.
More News
News Video
-
Trial for suspect accused of killing man three years ago wraps up...
-
Frustrations linger after flight disruptions at Valley airports
-
Man arrested in connection to shots fired at Brownsville park in August
-
New developments in 10-year-old cold case of human remains found at SPI
-
Pump Patrol: September 26, 2023