Palmview to combat illegal dumping with new surveillance cameras

City leaders in Palmview want people to think twice before dumping trash illegally.

“You are committing a crime, and not only are you committing a crime, you are making the city look ugly,” city spokesperson Irma Garza said.

The city is ramping up their efforts to tackle illegal dumping by adding in four new cameras around town.

“We will set them up for a while in certain locations, and once we see they work, we will move them somewhere else," Garza said.

According to Garza, the cameras have technology to read license plates to help track down violators.

The cameras were bought with a $30,000 grant awarded in 2024 by the Lower Rio Grande Valley Development Council, in partnership with the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Palmview city council members approved an agreement with AEP Texas on Jan. 28 to install the cameras on AEP polls.

Garza said there has been 600 cases of illegal dumping in the last three years.

“That is just too many, and hopefully that will bring those numbers down."

The city plans to install the cameras later this month.