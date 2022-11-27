Pancho Claus kicks off toy drive in the Valley

The Houston area's Pancho Claus made a stop in the Valley Sunday. He was at Cine El Rey in McAllen to wrap toy collection boxes.

It's the kickoff to his toy collection drive. The boxes will be placed at participating businesses throughout the Valley.

People can donate a toy to a child in need by dropping it in the toy collection box.

Pancho Claus has been doing this project for more than 40 years, but this is the first time he lunches his efforts in the Valley.

Channel 5 News was told that the toys collected will be given to children in area colonias.