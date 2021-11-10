Pandemic’s impact on Valley schools reviewed by nonprofit

A non-profit research group took a closer look at the pandemic's impact on Rio Grande Valley schools and reviewed their state standardized test scores.

"Children at Risk" announced in a Wednesday news conference the RGV’s most resilient - and red flag - schools that were affected by the COVID pandemic.

Children at Risk President and CEO Bob Sanborn said 583 Rio Grande Valley schools were analyzed via their raw STAAR scores. Using that data - the group compiled a list of the top five "pandemic resilient schools" and the top five "red flag" schools at the elementary middle and high school levels.

PSJA ISD had four of the top "pandemic resilient" schools, and IDEA Public Schools appeared four times on the red flag list.

The full list can be viewed here.

