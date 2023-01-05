Parents question Mercedes ISD new interim superintendent

Mercedes Independent School District has a new interim superintendent.

This comes after the June arrest of former superintendent, Carolyn Mendiola.

RELATED: Mercedes ISD superintendent arrested, charged with interference with public duties

Maria Chavez will be taking over Mercedes ISD, but some parents wonder if the new hire is fit for the job.

A board meeting was held Tuesday to discuss the concerns parents had. They brought up that Chavez is the third person to hold the superintendent title in the last 12 months.

In June, Mendiola was arrested. She was charged with interference with public duties.

RELATED: Mercedes ISD superintendent placed on paid administrative leave following arrest

At that time, the board selected Richard Rivera as interim superintendent, but two weeks ago, Rivera left the district and became the superintendent for Weslaco ISD.

Some of the concerns parents mentioned were the incidents that happened in the last two years, when two employees were accused of having relationships with students, and last year when another educator who worked in the special education department was accused of injuring a child.

Channel 5 News reached out to Chavez, but no comments have been made.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Mercedes ISD special education teacher arrested, accused of injury to a child

Former Mercedes ISD employee charged with improper relationship with a student

Mercedes ISD employee accused of having an improper relationship with a student